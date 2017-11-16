UVA Health System Unveils New Medical Image Research Center
Oregon Artist Creates 'Human Nest' for People to Heal from Trauma
An artist from Portland, Oregon is building something in Charlottesville that she says will help people heal from trauma from Aug. 12.Full Story
UVA Health System Unveils New Medical Image Research Center
The University of Virginia is unveiling a new research center that could lead to faster and more precise diagnoses.Full Story
Albemarle High School Holds Signing Day for Six Patriots
The Patriots honored six student athletes who signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports Thursday.Full Story
UVA Basketball Ready for 'Havoc' in Match Up Against VCU
Virginia is 11-2 all-time against the Rams and is coming off a blow out win over Austin Peay.Full Story
New Willow Spring Brewery Pays Tribute to Town of Orange Area
Willow Spring Brewery owners say their business is one-of-a-kind and it will always pay tribute to those who live in the town of Orange and the surrounding county.Full Story
Yarn Sale to Benefit UVA Children's Hospital
University Baptist Church in Charlottesville is selling yarn to honor a former congregation member and benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital.Full Story
Augusta Health Celebrates Milestone in Emergency Department Expansion
Crews at Augusta Health put in the final pieces of an addition to double the size of the ER.Full Story
Victim's Mother Wants FBI to Take Over Unsolved Charlottesville Murder Case
A grieving Charlottesville mother is once again pleading with police to find her son's killer. Robin Bryant wants the FBI to take over the unsolved murder of Jason Shifflett.Full Story
Author Donating Book Proceeds to Palmyra Animal Sanctuary
Author Alden Bigelow said he is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from local sales of his book to the Caring for Creatures animal sanctuary in Palmyra.Full Story
Drake stops show to call out man groping women
