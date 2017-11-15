Hospice of the Piedmont Celebrates Recipient of ‘Angel Award’
Planning Commission Moves Forward with 'Green Space' Plan for Brandon Ave.
Task Force Says Some Officers on Aug. 12. Did Not Know How to Handle Situation
New information is coming out of the task force looking into how Charlottesville prepared for the infamous Unite the Right rally events on August 12.
Muslim Marine Stops by Charlottesville on 'Meet a Muslim Campaign'
A Muslim Marine working to spark a conversation about Muslims and Islam brought his campaign to the streets of Charlottesville Wednesday.
Albemarle's Danielle LaRosa & Madison Warlick Set to Play Together in College
Danielle LaRosa and Madison Warlick are set to play together in college.
Valley Region Developing Plan to Improve Career and Technical Education
Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County are developing a plan to improve career and technical education to prepare a workforce of the future.
New Willow Spring Brewery Pays Tribute to Town of Orange Area
Willow Spring Brewery owners say their business is one-of-a-kind and it will always pay tribute to those who live in the town of Orange and the surrounding county.
Hospice of the Piedmont is celebrating those whose work helped raise $186,000 for the community.
Valley Career and Technical Center Hosts Apprenticeship Event
It's National Apprenticeship Week and the Shenandoah Valley Career and Technical Center was spotlighting the program.
UVa Basketball Scores 93 Points Against Austin Peay, Most in Tony Bennett Era
Redshirt freshman Jay Huff made 7-of-8 shots and had 16 points and five blocks in his UVa debut.
African-American Female NASA Scientist in 'Hidden Figures' Story Talks at PVCC
One of the female first female African-American scientists to work for NASA headed to Piedmont Virginia Community College Wednesday to talk to students.
