UVA Holds Symposium on Indigenous Perspectives on Monuments
The role indigenous people play in monuments brought people together Tuesday night at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Searching for Suspected Bank Robber
Police are searching for a man that they say robbed the Union Bank & Trust on Parham Circle, off Avon Street, Monday afternoon.Full Story
Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years
The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years. The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.Full Story
Corey Long Adds Another Lawyer in Assault Case from August 12
Corey Alexander Long, a man charged in connection to the violence from August's Unite the Right rally, went back before a Charlottesville judge Monday morning.Full Story
UVa Basketball Scores 93 Points Against Austin Peay, Most in Tony Bennett Era
Redshirt freshman Jay Huff made 7-of-8 shots and had 16 points and five blocks in his UVa debut.Full Story
30-Foot Spruce Chosen for Charlottesville's Grand Illumination Tree
Charlottesville has picked its tree for the Grand Illumination and Christmas celebrations on the Downtown Mall. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the holiday tradition.Full Story
Hillary Clinton Discusses Need for Women in Politics at UVA Forum
Former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is inspiring future female leaders at the University of Virginia. Clinton closed the two-day Women's Global Leadership Forum at UVA on November 14.Full Story
JMU Football Plays Regular Season Finale Saturday at Elon
JMU football has won 22 straight games.Full Story
Planning Commission Moves Forward with 'Green Space' Plan for Brandon Ave.
November 14, 2017, 10PM Forecast
