Charlottesville Consignment Shop Pledging Funds to Senior Center's Renovations
Most Popular Videos
-
UVa Basketball Scores 93 Points Against Austin Peay, Most in Tony Bennett Era
Redshirt freshman Jay Huff made 7-of-8 shots and had 16 points and five blocks in his UVa debut.
-
Albemarle County Police Searching for Suspected Bank Robber
Police are searching for a man that they say robbed the Union Bank & Trust on Parham Circle, off Avon Street, Monday afternoon.
-
Charlottesville Consignment Shop Pledging Funds to Senior Center's Renovations
A senior living facility in Crozet is getting some extra cash thanks to a Charlottesville consignment shop.
-
Staunton Business Owners Seek to Attract More Consumers with Business Association
Some Shenandoah Valley business owners are teaming up this week to create a business alliance for their community. The West End Alliance is exploring ways to attract more business and traffic to its part of Staunton.
-
Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years
The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years. The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.
-
UVA Nurse Finalist for National Recognition Program
A University of Virginia nurse is one of six finalists up for the National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award. Jonathan Bartels developed "The Pause" as a moment of silence after a death occurs in the hospital.
-
36833012
Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, November 13, crews responded to a second alarm structure fire on the 500 block of Crestwood Drive.
-
Florida Man Fights For Emotional Support Squirrel
-
STAB Celebrates College-Bound Student-Athletes
STAB celebrates college bound student-athletes.
-
Communities Near Shenandoah National Park Object to Proposed Fee Increase
Communities that border Shenandoah National Park are putting pressure on the federal government to back off a proposed fee increase. That proposal would nearly triple the cost for a carload of visitors to enter the park during peak season.
-