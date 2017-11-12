CASPCA Offers Low-Cost Vet Visits for Low-Income Families
Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years
The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years. The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.Full Story
Charlottesville Filmmakers Provide Local Outlook in Documentary on Unite the Right Rally
Three months to the day after the Unite the Right rally rocked the city of Charlottesville, two local filmmakers are screening a documentary they made about that deadly weekend.Full Story
First Baptist Church Celebrates 154 Years
Charlottesville's First Baptist Church is celebrating its 154th anniversary. The congregation gathered on Sunday, November 12, to sing, pray, and celebrate the church's history.Full Story
MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at Stonefield
A California-based pizza restaurant chain is serving up Neapolitan-style pies at its first Virginia location in Albemarle. MidiCi Pizza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at its new location in the Shops at Stonefield.Full Story
Barrett Early Learning Center Holds Open House to Display Renovations
The oldest day care center in the commonwealth got a makeover, and on Saturday it showed off the new renovations that have been made to the century-old facility.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
UVA Student Council Calls on Other Schools to Denounce Racist Hate Groups
University of Virginia’s student council is calling on colleges across the country to denounce hate and “alt-right” groups in response to events that have taken place in Charlottesville.Full Story
MLB Player Ryan Zimmerman Hosts Bowling Fundraiser to Raise Money for MS
A Major League Baseball star and former Wahoo baseball player returned to Charlottesville on Sunday, November 12, for a bowling fundraiser to support research in the fight against multiple sclerosis.Full Story
Vietnam War Encampment Reenacted to Honor Veterans
The Vietnam War Foundation in Ruckersville is honoring service members this Veterans Day weekend by recreating a Vietnam-era encampment. Groups from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia came together to relive what it was like to serve during the Vietnam War.Full Story
Save the Next Girl Aims to Bring Attention to Recent Abductions
A group is urging a call to action for the recent attempted abductions in Charlottesville. Organizers with Help Save the Next Girl set up on the Downtown Mall on Sunday, November 12, to raise awareness about abductions.Full Story
