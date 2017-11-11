JMRL Welcomes Community to Tell Their Stories from Unite the Right Rally
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on the Friday Night Fury in the first week of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at Stonefield
A California-based pizza restaurant chain is serving up Neapolitan-style pies at its first Virginia location in Albemarle. MidiCi Pizza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at its new location in the Shops at Stonefield.Full Story
VISAA Division II Football State Semifinals Highlights
The Covenant and Blue Ridge football teams both lost in the VISAA Division II state semifinals on Saturday.Full Story
JMU Beats Richmond 20-13 for 22nd Win in a Row
Trai Sharpe scored the game-winning touchdown with under a minute to play in the game, and the #1 JMU football team beat Richmond 20-13.Full Story
Spike Lee Discusses Race, Current Events at Virginia Film Festival
Movie fans at the 30th annual Virginia Film Festival lined up along Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Saturday, November 11, waiting to get into the Paramount Theatre to hear from the festival's celebrity headliner.Full Story
UVa Football Reacts to 38-21 Loss at Louisville
The UVa football team reacts to the 38-21 loss at Louisville on Saturday.Full Story
Augusta County Sheriff's Office Holds Donuts with a Deputy to Connect with Community
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is hoping to get to know the community by inviting people to sit down and chat over coffee and a donut.Full Story
JMRL Welcomes Community to Tell Their Stories from Unite the Right Rally
The University of Virginia library is collecting stories of people's experiences from the weekend of the Unite the Right rally that took place in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVa Women's Soccer Beats St. Francis 2-0 in NCAA 1st Round
The Virginia women's soccer team beat St. Francis 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
Guest Speaker at UVA Advocates for Stronger Gun Control
The University of Virginia hosted Dr. Steven Miles, who gave a presentation on gun control in the United States.Full Story
