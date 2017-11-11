Quantcast

MidiCi Pizza Opens its Doors in Shops at Stonefield

A California-based pizza restaurant chain is serving up Neapolitan-style pies at its first Virginia location in Albemarle. MidiCi Pizza held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 11, at its new location in the Shops at Stonefield.