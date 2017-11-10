University of Virginia Hosts ‘Datapalooza 2017’
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on the Friday Night Fury in the first week of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
UVa Basketball Wins Season Opener 60-48 against UNCG
The Virginia men's basketball team beat UNC-Greensboro 60-48 in its season opener on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Covenant's Lizzy Shim & Wynston Archer Sign to Play in College
Covenant's Wynston Archer will play lacrosse at Temple, while Lizzy Shim signed with the UVa field hockey team.Full Story
Actor William H. Macy Stops by Virginia Film Festival
The 30th annual Virginia Film Festival is underway, bringing a Hollywood star to the Paramount Theater.Full Story
Hillsdale Drive Construction Expected to Wrap up Next Month
Construction on Hillsdale Drive in Albemarle County and Charlottesville is expected to wrap up next month after a series of bumps in the road.Full Story
High School Students Lend a Hand to Veterans
A group of high school students is giving back to those who have served by using some lawn equipment. The group is called Homework for Heroes, and its assignment is to lend a hand to those who have fought for our freedom.Full Story
Dog tossed out of a car during high-speed chase
VDOT Meets to Discuss Plans for Route 29, Hydraulic Intersection
Virginia Department of Transportation is working on next steps for the Route 29--Hydraulic Road intersection. And it's applying what they learned from its revamp at Rio Road.Full Story
CASPCA Offering Dog Adoption Fees at Half Normal Price Due to Max Capacity
You can welcome a new four-legged friend to your animal from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at half the normal price through the rest of the month.Full Story
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceFull Story
