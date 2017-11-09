CASPCA Offering Dog Adoption Fees at Half Normal Price Due to Max Capacity
Most Popular Videos
-
Three Mustang Athletes Sign NLI's at Monticello
Monticello High School had three student-athletes sign National Letter's on Intent on Thursday.
-
University of Virginia Vigil for POW's, MIA Soldiers Wraps Up
A vigil is wrapping up Tuesday at the University of Virginia is remembering prisoners of war and service members who are still missing in action.
-
Albemarle County School Board Discusses Raising Teacher Wages Soon
Teachers in Albemarle County could be getting a raise.
-
Defamed UVA Administer Nicole Eramo Talks Trial, Moving Forward
NBC29’s Henry Graff spoke at length with Eramo about the now-redacted article in Rolling Stone, the court battle over it, and how she is continuing her fight against sexual violence.
-
Greene County Families Displaced by Shenandoah National Park Receive Memorial
A memorial stands in the town of Stanardsville to honor the Greene County families who were forced off their properties to create the Shenandoah National Park.
-
Musician Visits IX Art Park to Bring Community Together Through Music
A musician and human rights activist is working with the Charlottesville community to bring everyone together across political and racial lines. Virginia native Stephen Said visited IX Art Park today to create a music video and mini series titled “We the People.”
-
JMU Football Beats URI 38-3 for 21st Consecutive Win
Bryan Schor threw four touchdowns, and the top-ranked JMU football team won 38-3 at Rhode Island.
-
Albemarle's Austin Katstra Transitioning to College Ball at UVA
Albemarle's Austin Katstra is transitioning to college ball with UVa.
-
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.
-
University of Virginia Doctors Studying Ultrasound to Fight Breast Cancer
Two University of Virginia researchers are testing the effectiveness of using focused ultrasound to battle breast cancer.
-