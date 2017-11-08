Dawbarn Education Awards Celebrates Leaders in Shenandoah Valley
Most Popular Videos
-
Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats
The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed. With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.
-
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.
-
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.
-
Rotini: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 11/08
Chelsea Mitchell joined us today with Rotini, a 10 week old shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.
-
Five Miller School Student-Athletes are College Bound
Miller baseball stars Adam Hackenberg, Ethan Murray and Stuart Barrett signed with D1 schools.
-
Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat
In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday night after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.
-
Four Louisa County HS Stars on the Diamond Sign for College
Four Louisa County stars on the diamond sign for college.
-
Monroe's Alexis Wayland Signs with Longwood
Alexis Wayland signs with Longwood softball.
-
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school highlights.
-
Fluvanna's Shaun Holyfield Signs with GW Baseball
Shaun Holyfield signs with GW baseball.
-