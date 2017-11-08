Tracy Pyles Weighs in on Losing Board Seat
UVa Men's Soccer Advances to ACC Tournament Championship Match
The Virginia men's soccer team is headed to the ACC Championship match for the first time since 2013, as the Cavaliers beat Notre Dame 2-1 on Wednesday night at Klockner Stadium.
Charlottesville City Councilors Weigh in on Recent Election
Current council members say they are ready to start building relationships as the newly elected are already preparing to get down to work.
Longtime Augusta County Supervisor Tracy Pyles is wrapping up 22 of service after Tuesday night's upset.
Five Miller School Student-Athletes are College Bound
Miller baseball stars Adam Hackenberg, Ethan Murray and Stuart Barrett signed with D1 schools.
Four Louisa County HS Stars on the Diamond Sign for College
Four Louisa County stars on the diamond sign for college.
Monroe's Alexis Wayland Signs with Longwood
Alexis Wayland signs with Longwood softball.
University of Virginia Doctors Studying Ultrasound to Fight Breast Cancer
Two University of Virginia researchers are testing the effectiveness of using focused ultrasound to battle breast cancer.
Derek Domecq Signs with Radford Baseball
Derek Domecq signs with Radford baseball.
Dawbarn Education Awards Celebrates Leaders in Shenandoah Valley
In Waynesboro, a select few are being honored for their commitment to educating young people.
Fluvanna's Shaun Holyfield Signs with GW Baseball
Shaun Holyfield signs with GW baseball.
