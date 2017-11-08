University of Virginia Doctors Studying Ultrasound to Fight Breast Cancer
Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats
The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed. With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.Full Story
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
Rotini: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 11/08
Chelsea Mitchell joined us today with Rotini, a 10 week old shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.Full Story
Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat
In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday night after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school highlights.Full Story
Five Miller School Student-Athletes are College Bound
Miller baseball stars Adam Hackenberg, Ethan Murray and Stuart Barrett signed with D1 schools.Full Story
Monroe's Alexis Wayland Signs with Longwood
Alexis Wayland signs with Longwood softball.Full Story
Four Louisa County HS Stars on the Diamond Sign for College
Four Louisa County stars on the diamond sign for college.Full Story
