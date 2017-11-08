SHE Asking Community to Donate Items to Help Shelter's Facility
Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats
The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed. With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.Full Story
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school highlights.Full Story
Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat
In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday night after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.Full Story
University of Virginia Vigil for POW's, MIA Soldiers Wraps Up
A vigil is wrapping up Tuesday at the University of Virginia is remembering prisoners of war and service members who are still missing in action.Full Story
Enthusiastic child jams along at choir concert
New Screening Method Helps Doctors Detect Cancer in Dense Breast Tissue
Whole breast ultrasound was developed to help radiologists see cancers that don't show up on mammograms for people with dense breast tissue.Full Story
Waynesboro Students Act as Election Pages
A couple of dozen of Fishburne Military School students are learning first hand about civic duty by assisting poll workers.Full Story
Law Removing Mandatory License Suspension with Marijuana Charge Goes into Effect
A new Virginia law that allows people convicted of possessing marijuana to keep their driver's license is now in effect, four months after it was supposed to become law.Full Story
