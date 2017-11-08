New Screening Method Helps Doctors Detect Cancer in Dense Breast Tissue
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats
Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats
The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed. With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.Full Story
The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed. With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.Full Story
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school highlights.Full Story
Tuesday's high school highlights.Full Story
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat
Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat
In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday night after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.Full Story
In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday night after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.Full Story
Kyle Guy Looking to Become a More Complete Player this Season
Kyle Guy Looking to Become a More Complete Player this Season
Kyle Guy is ready to build on last year's success.Full Story
Kyle Guy is ready to build on last year's success.Full Story
Albemarle's Austin Katstra Transitioning to College Ball at UVA
Albemarle's Austin Katstra Transitioning to College Ball at UVA
Albemarle's Austin Katstra is transitioning to college ball with UVa.Full Story
Albemarle's Austin Katstra is transitioning to college ball with UVa.Full Story
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.Full Story
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.Full Story
Southern Smash Helps UVA Students Feel Better About Their Bodies
Southern Smash Helps UVA Students Feel Better About Their Bodies
Southern Smash, a national nonprofit, is helping students at the University of Virginia let go of the burdens that can make them feel bad about their bodies.Full Story
Southern Smash, a national nonprofit, is helping students at the University of Virginia let go of the burdens that can make them feel bad about their bodies.Full Story
Louisa's Malik Bell Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Louisa's Malik Bell Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Malik Bell is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
Malik Bell is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story