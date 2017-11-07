Law Removing Mandatory License Suspension with Marijuana Charge Goes into Effect
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
In a tense City Council meeting, accusations fly and frustration grows after email leaks come from an anonymous City Hall source.Full Story
Mendenhall: 'This Is Not Business As Usual For UVa'
Mendenhall: 'This Is Not Business As Usual For UVa'
The Cavaliers have six wins for the first time in six years, and with three games left in the regular season, they still have a shot at the ACC Coastal Division Championship.Full Story
The Cavaliers have six wins for the first time in six years, and with three games left in the regular season, they still have a shot at the ACC Coastal Division Championship.Full Story
Albemarle's Austin Katstra Transitioning to College Ball at UVA
Albemarle's Austin Katstra Transitioning to College Ball at UVA
Albemarle's Austin Katstra is transitioning to college ball with UVa.Full Story
Albemarle's Austin Katstra is transitioning to college ball with UVa.Full Story
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Charlottesville Barbers to Close Shop After 50 Years
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Employees at Charlottesville Barbers say they've seen regular customers come into their shop off East Jefferson Street for 50 years. The owner says now is the time to take the shears and years he has left and move on.Full Story
Albemarle Volleyball Clinches Berth in State Tournament
Albemarle Volleyball Clinches Berth in State Tournament
Albemarle volleyball clinches a berth in the state playoffs.Full Story
Albemarle volleyball clinches a berth in the state playoffs.Full Story
Larry Sabato Releases his Prediction for Gubernatorial Election
Larry Sabato Releases his Prediction for Gubernatorial Election
Larry Sabato is weighing in on the close gubernatorial election for Virginia.Full Story
Larry Sabato is weighing in on the close gubernatorial election for Virginia.Full Story
Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Expansion
Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Expansion
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is celebrating a major milestone. On Monday, November 6, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Southwood location's expansion.Full Story
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is celebrating a major milestone. On Monday, November 6, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Southwood location's expansion.Full Story
UVa Football Players Still Hungry Despite Gaining Bowl Eligibility
UVa Football Players Still Hungry Despite Gaining Bowl Eligibility
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.Full Story
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.Full Story
Albemarle Church Dates Back to Colonial Era, Receives Historical Marker
Albemarle Church Dates Back to Colonial Era, Receives Historical Marker
A new historical marker recognizes an Albemarle County church that's played an important part in Virginia's past. The congregation of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick dedicated the marker on Sunday, November 5, to highlight the history of the church.Full Story
A new historical marker recognizes an Albemarle County church that's played an important part in Virginia's past. The congregation of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick dedicated the marker on Sunday, November 5, to highlight the history of the church.Full Story