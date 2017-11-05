Hundreds Enjoy Annual Apple Harvest Festival at Albemarle CiderWorks
Lady Bug Numbers Soar to Winemakers' Dismay
The central Virginia area hasn't just had rain storms recently - but also a flooding of lady bugs. Many viewers have called in saying the bugs are taking over the exterior of their homes.Full Story
UVa Football Tops Georgia Tech 40-36 to Become Bowl Eligible
The Virginia football team is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011, as the Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech 40-36 at Scott Stadium on Saturday.Full Story
Wildlife Center of Virginia Gala Raises Money for Injured Animals
Hundreds of animal lovers came out for the Wildlife Center of Virginia's annual gala on Saturday, November 4. The center is a place where wild animals can be treated for injuries and be rehabilitated.Full Story
Larry Sabato Releases his Prediction for Gubernatorial Election
Larry Sabato is weighing in on the close gubernatorial election for Virginia.Full Story
JMU Football Beats URI 38-3 for 21st Consecutive Win
Bryan Schor threw four touchdowns, and the top-ranked JMU football team won 38-3 at Rhode Island.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores and Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Saturday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
Woodberry Forest beat FUMA 35-20, and Blue Ridge fell 35-0 against BenedictineFull Story
Albemarle Church Dates Back to Colonial Era, Receives Historical Marker
A new historical marker recognizes an Albemarle County church that's played an important part in Virginia's past. The congregation of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick dedicated the marker on Sunday, November 5, to highlight the history of the church.Full Story
Charlottesville Nonprofit Plants Trees in East McIntire Park
A nonprofit group is on a mission to beautify a former golf course and public space with trees. Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards spent most of the day on Saturday, November 4, planting trees and shrubs in East McIntire Park.Full Story
Cybersecurity Experts Discuss Information Protection at UVA
The University of Virginia Lifetime Learning Organization hosted three cybersecurity experts on Saturday, November 4, for an informational session on what people need to do to keep their personal information safe.Full Story
