Student Wellness Club Raises Awareness of Substance Abuse
Thursday's Volleyball Region Playoff Highlights
The Albemarle volleyball team beat Harrisonburg 3-1, while Monticello fell 3-1 against Spotswood.Full Story
VDOT Reveals Design to Ease Traffic at Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection
Virginia Department of Transportation is introducing ways to ease traffic at the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection.Full Story
Charlottesville High School BACON Club Wins First Place in International Tech Competition
A group of Charlottesville High School students is celebrating a first place win over 200 international teams in the first round of an international programming competition.Full Story
Albemarle County Residents Worried of Rising Health Insurance Costs Under ACA
People across central Virginia are in shock and worried for their future when it comes to paying for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.Full Story
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Mason's Toy Box Gift Wraps Boxes for Toy Drive Donations
The nonprofit went to Charlottesville Pointe Nursing Home to wrap giant boxes with colorful wrapping paper to get ready for its toy drive.Full Story
Attorney Jeff Fogel Files Lawsuit Against City of Charlottesville
A group of people is taking the city of Charlottesville to court over the independent reviewer hired in the wake of August 12.Full Story
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.Full Story
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
Paramount Theater Hosting Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition
Teams from around the country will take the stage in Charlottesville this weekend for the 12th Annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition at the Paramount Theater.Full Story
