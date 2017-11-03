TEDx Gets Underway at the Paramount Theater
Most Popular Videos
-
Thursday's Volleyball Region Playoff Highlights
The Albemarle volleyball team beat Harrisonburg 3-1, while Monticello fell 3-1 against Spotswood.
-
VDOT Reveals Design to Ease Traffic at Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection
Virginia Department of Transportation is introducing ways to ease traffic at the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection.
-
Charlottesville High School BACON Club Wins First Place in International Tech Competition
A group of Charlottesville High School students is celebrating a first place win over 200 international teams in the first round of an international programming competition.
-
Albemarle County Residents Worried of Rising Health Insurance Costs Under ACA
People across central Virginia are in shock and worried for their future when it comes to paying for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
-
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.
-
Mason's Toy Box Gift Wraps Boxes for Toy Drive Donations
The nonprofit went to Charlottesville Pointe Nursing Home to wrap giant boxes with colorful wrapping paper to get ready for its toy drive.
-
Attorney Jeff Fogel Files Lawsuit Against City of Charlottesville
A group of people is taking the city of Charlottesville to court over the independent reviewer hired in the wake of August 12.
-
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.
-
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.
-
Martin's Food Donating 500 Turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Martin's Food in Staunton is donating 500 frozen turkeys to the Blue Ridge area Food Bank. Thursday’s donation was part the business’ Feeding Our Neighbors Everyday campaign.
-