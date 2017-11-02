VDOT Reveals Design to Ease Traffic at Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.Full Story
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.Full Story
Albemarle County Residents Worried of Rising Health Insurance Costs Under ACA
Albemarle County Residents Worried of Rising Health Insurance Costs Under ACA
People across central Virginia are in shock and worried for their future when it comes to paying for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.Full Story
People across central Virginia are in shock and worried for their future when it comes to paying for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.Full Story
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
Thursday's Volleyball Region Playoff Highlights
Thursday's Volleyball Region Playoff Highlights
The Albemarle volleyball team beat Harrisonburg 3-1, while Monticello fell 3-1 against Spotswood.Full Story
The Albemarle volleyball team beat Harrisonburg 3-1, while Monticello fell 3-1 against Spotswood.Full Story