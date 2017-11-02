Attorney Jeff Fogel Files Lawsuit Against City of Charlottesville
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
Mark Ragland Leads Patriots into Postseason
Mark Ragland leads Patriots into the postseason.Full Story
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Todd DeSorbo Leads a New Era in UVA Swimming & Diving
UVA swimming & diving teams have first home meet Friday.Full Story
#16 UVa Men's Soccer Team Blasts BC 4-0 in ACC Tournament
The #16 Virginia men's soccer team defeated Boston College 4-0 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Valley Mission Getting Ready to Host 'Just Jazzin' Fundraiser
Thursday night is a fundraiser for Valley Mission with prizes like a Taylor Swift signed guitar.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Announces DuPont Settlement Money to Expand Cowbane Preserve
In December 2016, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the biggest settlement in Virginia history. At its center was the environmental mess left behind by chemical company DuPont in Waynesboro.Full Story
Charlottesville Leaders, Residents Give Input on Downtown Mall Street Crossings
Leaders and residents in Charlottesville have mixed reviews when it comes to what to do about street crossings on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
