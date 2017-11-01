Augusta County BOS Approves Request Toward 'Diversion Program' for Minor Offenders
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
Mark Ragland Leads Patriots into Postseason
Mark Ragland Leads Patriots into Postseason
Mark Ragland leads Patriots into the postseason.Full Story
Mark Ragland leads Patriots into the postseason.Full Story
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Todd DeSorbo Leads a New Era in UVA Swimming & Diving
Todd DeSorbo Leads a New Era in UVA Swimming & Diving
UVA swimming & diving teams have first home meet Friday.Full Story
UVA swimming & diving teams have first home meet Friday.Full Story
Legal Center in Alabama Releases Advice Video Following August 12 Rally
Legal Center in Alabama Releases Advice Video Following August 12 Rally
A legal center in Alabama has released a video which offers advice to law enforcement in the wake of the chaos from the weekend of August 12 in Charlottesville.Full Story
A legal center in Alabama has released a video which offers advice to law enforcement in the wake of the chaos from the weekend of August 12 in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Armin Harandi on Knee Osteoarthritis
UVA House Call: Dr. Armin Harandi on Knee Osteoarthritis
Dr. Armin Harandi joins us to discuss knee osteoarthritis and treatment offices.Full Story
Dr. Armin Harandi joins us to discuss knee osteoarthritis and treatment offices.Full Story
Fenwick Delivers Judge Petition Calling for Investigation into Unite the Right Organizers
Fenwick Delivers Judge Petition Calling for Investigation into Unite the Right Organizers
A Charlottesville judge will review a city councilor's petition for a special grand jury to open a criminal investigation into the organizers of the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
A Charlottesville judge will review a city councilor's petition for a special grand jury to open a criminal investigation into the organizers of the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on the Friday Night Fury on October 27th.Full Story
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on the Friday Night Fury on October 27th.Full Story
Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights
Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights
The Blue Ridge football team beat Fishburne Military 49-0, while Woodberry Forest topped Trinity Episcopal 48-12.Full Story
The Blue Ridge football team beat Fishburne Military 49-0, while Woodberry Forest topped Trinity Episcopal 48-12.Full Story