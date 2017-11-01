Albemarle Discusses Top Legislation Priorities for 2018
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Announces DuPont Settlement Money to Expand Cowbane Preserve
Gov. McAuliffe Announces DuPont Settlement Money to Expand Cowbane Preserve
In December 2016, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the biggest settlement in Virginia history. At its center was the environmental mess left behind by chemical company DuPont in Waynesboro.Full Story
In December 2016, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the biggest settlement in Virginia history. At its center was the environmental mess left behind by chemical company DuPont in Waynesboro.Full Story
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
UVA Students 'Walk Out' of Class to Protest 'Increasing Attack' on Undocumented Immigrants
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
Several dozen University of Virginia students walked out of their classes Wednesday to protest -- what they say -- is an increasing attack on those who are undocumented.Full Story
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
5th Street Station Shopping Center Mural Underway
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Spanish-based artist duo Pichiavo is painting a large mural to welcome people to the 5th Street Shopping Center.Full Story
Charlottesville Salon to Donate Grand Opening Proceeds to SHE
Charlottesville Salon to Donate Grand Opening Proceeds to SHE
Glo-Out Beauty Bar is having its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the party will go to the Shelter for Help in Emergency in Albemarle County.Full Story
Glo-Out Beauty Bar is having its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the party will go to the Shelter for Help in Emergency in Albemarle County.Full Story
Chief Deputy Chan Bryant Warns Albemarle Residents of Phone Scam
Chief Deputy Chan Bryant Warns Albemarle Residents of Phone Scam
A phone scam is making its way around Albemarle County and is costing victims thousands of dollars.Full Story
A phone scam is making its way around Albemarle County and is costing victims thousands of dollars.Full Story
Todd DeSorbo Leads a New Era in UVA Swimming & Diving
Todd DeSorbo Leads a New Era in UVA Swimming & Diving
UVA swimming & diving teams have first home meet Friday.Full Story
UVA swimming & diving teams have first home meet Friday.Full Story
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story