Charlottesville Salon to Donate Grand Opening Proceeds to SHE
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe Announces DuPont Settlement Money to Expand Cowbane Preserve
In December 2016, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the biggest settlement in Virginia history. At its center was the environmental mess left behind by chemical company DuPont in Waynesboro.Full Story
Charlottesville Salon to Donate Grand Opening Proceeds to SHE
Glo-Out Beauty Bar is having its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening. Proceeds from the party will go to the Shelter for Help in Emergency in Albemarle County.Full Story
Chief Deputy Chan Bryant Warns Albemarle Residents of Phone Scam
A phone scam is making its way around Albemarle County and is costing victims thousands of dollars.Full Story
William Monroe's Jaekwon Wayne Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Anti-Defamation League Honors Charlottesville at Kennedy Center in D.C.
The Anti-Defamation League is honoring the city of Charlottesville after the violence of August 12.Full Story
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story
PVCC, Businesses Host Career Expo for High School Students
Hundreds of central Virginia high school students are armed with knowledge to help figure out their careers after a business expo.Full Story
