Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Most Popular Videos
-
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.
-
Anti-Defamation League Honors Charlottesville at Kennedy Center in D.C.
The Anti-Defamation League is honoring the city of Charlottesville after the violence of August 12.
-
Larry Sabato and UVA Team Offer Details from JFK Assassination Files
A team of University of Virginia students is helping the world understand new details from the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
-
Monday's High School Sports Highlights
Monday's high school sports highlights.
-
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.
-
UVA Baseball Orange & Blue World Series Game 5
Orange & Blue World Series game 5.
-
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.
-
UVA Students Start Business to Train Young Athletes
Two University of Virginia students are building a business that combines their desire to train young athletes with a wish amongst college athletes to make some money off their sports skills.
-
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.
-
Parents, School Leaders Meet to Discuss Redistricting, Overcrowding Issues
Redistricting and the potential of having to change schools is a big concern for students and parents in Albemarle County, so they're working together to hone in on issues.
-