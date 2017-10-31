Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Anti-Defamation League Honors Charlottesville at Kennedy Center in D.C.
Anti-Defamation League Honors Charlottesville at Kennedy Center in D.C.
The Anti-Defamation League is honoring the city of Charlottesville after the violence of August 12.Full Story
The Anti-Defamation League is honoring the city of Charlottesville after the violence of August 12.Full Story
Larry Sabato and UVA Team Offer Details from JFK Assassination Files
Larry Sabato and UVA Team Offer Details from JFK Assassination Files
A team of University of Virginia students is helping the world understand new details from the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.Full Story
A team of University of Virginia students is helping the world understand new details from the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.Full Story
Monday's High School Sports Highlights
Monday's High School Sports Highlights
Monday's high school sports highlights.Full Story
Monday's high school sports highlights.Full Story
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Community Members Gather at UVA for Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.Full Story
Hundreds of children gathered at the University of Virginia for the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.Full Story
UVA Baseball Orange & Blue World Series Game 5
UVA Baseball Orange & Blue World Series Game 5
Orange & Blue World Series game 5.Full Story
Orange & Blue World Series game 5.Full Story
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
Update: Court Needs Another Day in Peaceable Farm Animal Cruelty Case
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
The trial of Anne Shumate Williams, who is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after a raid on her farm in Orange County, will continue into a second day.Full Story
UVA Students Start Business to Train Young Athletes
UVA Students Start Business to Train Young Athletes
Two University of Virginia students are building a business that combines their desire to train young athletes with a wish amongst college athletes to make some money off their sports skills.Full Story
Two University of Virginia students are building a business that combines their desire to train young athletes with a wish amongst college athletes to make some money off their sports skills.Full Story
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story
Parents, School Leaders Meet to Discuss Redistricting, Overcrowding Issues
Parents, School Leaders Meet to Discuss Redistricting, Overcrowding Issues
Redistricting and the potential of having to change schools is a big concern for students and parents in Albemarle County, so they're working together to hone in on issues.Full Story
Redistricting and the potential of having to change schools is a big concern for students and parents in Albemarle County, so they're working together to hone in on issues.Full Story