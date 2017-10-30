Quantcast

Northam Discusses Virginia's Low Unemployment Rate During Stop in Charlottesville

Edited by Jennifer Walker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

We’re only eight days away from the closely watched gubernatorial election in Virginia. Polls are showing the race for governor is tightening. Ralph Northam visited supporters at his Charlottesville field office on Monday, October 30.