Greene County Families Displaced by Shenandoah National Park Receive Memorial
A memorial stands in the town of Stanardsville to honor the Greene County families who were forced off their properties to create the Shenandoah National Park.Full Story
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
UVa Women's Soccer Beats Wake Forest 2-1 in ACC Quarterfinals
Meghan McCool scored in the 74th minute, and the UVa women's soccer team rallied to beat Wake Forest 2-1 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA 'Clearing the Kennel' to Make Way for Houston Dogs
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving adoption fees to help make room for the dogs coming in from Houston.Full Story
BREAKING AT 6: Body found after Bonita Springs mobile home fire
A death investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday following a mobile home fire in Bonita Springs.Full Story
UVA Students Start Business to Train Young Athletes
Two University of Virginia students are building a business that combines their desire to train young athletes with a wish amongst college athletes to make some money off their sports skills.Full Story
Senator Kaine Campaigns for Northam, Discusses President Trump in Charlottesville
On Sunday, October 29, Senator Tim Kaine was campaigning throughout the commonwealth for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam. He made his way into Charlottesville to speak with Northam supporters and volunteers about why he's backing the lieutenant governor.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Group Hosts Tribunal In Wake of Pipeline Projects' Approval
Anti-pipeline group members Friends of Buckingham are speaking out about what they call negative effects the newly approved Atlantic Coast Pipeline can have on the environment.Full Story
GPS Monitors Installed in School Buses Save County $3 Million
Albemarle County Public Schools are adding up savings thanks to GPS monitors installed on buses several years ago. The school system says the GPS has helped the county save almost $3 million over a three-year period.Full Story
