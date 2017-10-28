American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
School Bus Catches Fire on Route 29
Members of a high school soccer team are safe after a trip home from a tournament turned into a rush to escape from their burning school bus on Route 29 in Albemarle County.Full Story
Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights
The Blue Ridge football team beat Fishburne Military 49-0, while Woodberry Forest topped Trinity Episcopal 48-12.Full Story
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA 'Clearing the Kennel' to Make Way for Houston Dogs
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving adoption fees to help make room for the dogs coming in from Houston.Full Story
#1 JMU Football Wins 20th Game In A Row
The #1 James Madison football team won its 20th game in a row, as the Dukes defeated #17 New Hampshire 21-0 on Saturday.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High School football scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on the Friday Night Fury on October 27th.Full Story
Institute for Actual Innocence Believes Soering Not Guilty of Haysom Murders
Experts continue to weigh in on a murder case that landed former University of Virginia student Jens Soering behind bars for life.Full Story
American Airlines Makes Donation to Habitat for Humanity, Helps Build Woman's Home
Following the events of Aug. 12, American Airlines is pitching in and helping toward building a woman's new home.Full Story
Cavaliers React to 31-14 Loss at Pittsburgh
The Virginia football team lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, as the 'Hoos fell 31-14 at Pittsburgh on Saturday.Full Story
Charlottesville's Dre Bryant Chooses Jersey #50 with UVA Football
Charlottesville's Dre Bryant chooses jersey #50 with UVA footballFull Story
Jefferson School, UVA Service Fraternity Host Kid-Friendly 'Haunted House'
Charlottesville's Jefferson School partnered with University of Virginia service fraternity to host a haunted house of sorts.Full Story
