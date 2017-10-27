Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Can Too Much Sun Age Your Skin?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Getting too much sun can have a negative effect on your skin, and it’s not just a temporary burn that causes problems.

Hourly Forecast

    Daily Forecast

      Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

      Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

      Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

      To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.