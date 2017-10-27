Quantcast

Historical Society Teaches Charlottesville's Past with Annual Spirit Walk

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

On Friday night you can have the chance to meet some famous ghosts of Charlottesville's past. The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosts its 23rd-annual spirit walk on Friday, October 27, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.