Artist Repainting Mural in Albemarle County
Charlottesville's Dre Bryant Chooses Jersey #50 with UVA Football
Madison County EMS Excited to Use First Ambulance of its Own
A new ambulance will soon be hitting the road in Madison County for its EMS services, the first for the county.
Sources: Albemarle County Murder May Have Links to International Gang
Sources are now indicating that the murder of Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara is most probably linked to the MS-13 gang. His body was found in a creek bed near the Woolen Mills neighborhood.
Charlottesville Haven Says Free Lunch Offered Helping Cultivate Community Relationships
Charlottesville's Haven is celebrating the success of it's weekly homecooking lunch, where guests of the haven cook and serve a free meal for community members.
'Hoos Say They Have Much to Prove at ACC Basketball Media Day
Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial
The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Fenwick Delivers Judge Petition Calling for Investigation into Unite the Right Organizers
A Charlottesville judge will review a city councilor's petition for a special grand jury to open a criminal investigation into the organizers of the Unite the Right rally.
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Aetna Introduces New Medicare Advantage Plan with UVA Health System
Aetna announced a new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan with a $29 monthly plan premium. The plan is available for Medicare beneficiaries in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle and other counties.
Governor's Office Says Charlottesville has Failed to Provide Information Regarding August 12 Rally
A request for the governor's office to be more transparent in its review of the August events in Charlottesville is revealing a frustration from the state with the city's response.
