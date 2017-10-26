James River Association Releases "State of James" Report
Charlottesville's Dre Bryant Chooses Jersey #50 with UVA Football
Charlottesville's Dre Bryant chooses jersey #50 with UVA footballFull Story
Madison County EMS Excited to Use First Ambulance of its Own
A new ambulance will soon be hitting the road in Madison County for its EMS services, the first for the county.Full Story
Sources: Albemarle County Murder May Have Links to International Gang
Sources are now indicating that the murder of Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara is most probably linked to the MS-13 gang. His body was found in a creek bed near the Woolen Mills neighborhood.Full Story
Charlottesville Haven Says Free Lunch Offered Helping Cultivate Community Relationships
Charlottesville's Haven is celebrating the success of it's weekly homecooking lunch, where guests of the haven cook and serve a free meal for community members.Full Story
'Hoos Say They Have Much to Prove at ACC Basketball Media Day
'Hoos say they have much to prove in 2017-18.Full Story
Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial
The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.Full Story
Fenwick Delivers Judge Petition Calling for Investigation into Unite the Right Organizers
A Charlottesville judge will review a city councilor's petition for a special grand jury to open a criminal investigation into the organizers of the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Downtown Business Owners Concerned City Manager's Contract May be Extended
Charlottesville downtown business owners are concerned a decision to extend the city manager’s contract may be in the works before the August 12 evaluation is complete.Full Story
Jefferson School Hosts Forum with Charlottesville City Council Candidates
The six candidates vying for two open seats on Charlottesville City Council are making their final pitches to voters.Full Story
Governor's Office Says Charlottesville has Failed to Provide Information Regarding August 12 Rally
A request for the governor's office to be more transparent in its review of the August events in Charlottesville is revealing a frustration from the state with the city's response.Full Story
