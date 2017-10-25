Aetna Introduces New Medicare Advantage Plan with UVA Health System
Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial
The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports highlightsFull Story
Rakeem Davis is the Falcon Club Player of the Week
Rakeem Davis is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
Mike Houston talks about stopping NH QB Trevor Knight
JMU goes for its 20th straight win Saturday.Full Story
Colorado house decked out with 200 Jack-O-Lanterns
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.Full Story
IMPACT Hosts Annual Assembly on Community Problems
Hundreds gathered Tuesday evening to make an impact in the greater Charlottesville area.Full Story
Albemarle County 5th Graders Learn About VDOT, Present Snow Plow Art
Fifth graders from across Albemarle County spent Friday learning the ins and outs of the Virginia Department of Transportation. They also presented colorfully painted snow plows to VDOT workers.Full Story
Charlottesville Planning Commission Approves MACAA Request for 'Intergenerational Campus'
The Charlottesville Planning Commission has approved a new rezoning for a local nonprofit that will help create an "intergenerational campus."Full Story
Charlottesville Brewery Hosts ‘Dab for Charity’ Bingo
Dozens came out to Random Row Brewing Company in Charlottesville to "Dab for Charity."Full Story
