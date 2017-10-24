Charlottesville Brewery Hosts ‘Dab for Charity’ Bingo
Most Popular Videos
Pancakes for Parkinson's Combines Breakfast Food with Fundraising
Thousands flocked to the University of Virginia’s south lawn on Saturday, October 21, to grab some breakfast - and try to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease at the same time.
Carla Williams Introduced as UVa's Director of Athletics
Carla Williams is the first African American female to take over as Director of Athletics at a power five conference school.
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.
Rescued Animals from Peaceable Farm Thrive as Former Owner Prepares for Trial
The former owner of an Orange County farm that acted as a nonprofit animal rescue is getting ready for trial on dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Colorado house decked out with 200 Jack-O-Lanterns
Orange Tops Blue 5-4 in Game 2 of Virginia Baseball Orange and Blue World Series
The Virginia baseball team played game two of its annual Orange and Blue World Series Monday at Davenport Field.
PVCC Students Decorate Pumpkins for Patients in the Children's Hospital
Piedmont Virginia Community College students are helping children in the hospital get into the Halloween spirit. Students on the Albemarle campus decorated 75 mini pumpkins to deliver to UVA's Children's Hospital.
Many in Waynesboro Unhappy with Greenway Proposal
Not everyone is happy about phase three of Waynesboro’s Greenway Proposal. Phase three of the proposal links the path across from the YMCA to Ridgeview Park, cutting through the Tree Streets.
Future Still Uncertain for Culpeper's Historic State Theater
The future of Culpeper's State Theater remains very uncertain. What was once a home for the arts is now virtually abandoned.
Charlottesville Judge Makes Rulings in 3 Cases Connected to Kessler
A Charlottesville judge handed down rulings in three cases connected to the man who organized the Unite the Right rally.
