UVA Introduces New Athletics Director
Pancakes for Parkinson's Combines Breakfast Food with Fundraising
Thousands flocked to the University of Virginia’s south lawn on Saturday, October 21, to grab some breakfast - and try to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease at the same time.Full Story
Carla Williams Introduced as UVa's Director of Athletics
Carla Williams is the first African American female to take over as Director of Athletics at a power five conference school.Full Story
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
Orange Tops Blue 5-4 in Game 2 of Virginia Baseball Orange and Blue World Series
The Virginia baseball team played game two of its annual Orange and Blue World Series Monday at Davenport Field.Full Story
PVCC Students Decorate Pumpkins for Patients in the Children's Hospital
Piedmont Virginia Community College students are helping children in the hospital get into the Halloween spirit. Students on the Albemarle campus decorated 75 mini pumpkins to deliver to UVA's Children's Hospital.Full Story
Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition
Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.Full Story
Future Still Uncertain for Culpeper's Historic State Theater
The future of Culpeper's State Theater remains very uncertain. What was once a home for the arts is now virtually abandoned.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Makes Rulings in 3 Cases Connected to Kessler
A Charlottesville judge handed down rulings in three cases connected to the man who organized the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
New York Times Columnist Speaks on August Events at UVA
The University of Virginia is reflecting on the violence that came to Charlottesville on August 11 and 12. On Monday, October 23, UVA invited New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof to speak to a crowd at Nau Hall.Full Story
