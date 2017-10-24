Many in Waynesboro Unhappy with Greenway Proposal
Pancakes for Parkinson's Combines Breakfast Food with Fundraising
Thousands flocked to the University of Virginia’s south lawn on Saturday, October 21, to grab some breakfast - and try to help find a cure for Parkinson's disease at the same time.Full Story
Carla Williams Introduced as UVa's Director of Athletics
Carla Williams is the first African American female to take over as Director of Athletics at a power five conference school.Full Story
Orange Tops Blue 5-4 in Game 2 of Virginia Baseball Orange and Blue World Series
The Virginia baseball team played game two of its annual Orange and Blue World Series Monday at Davenport Field.Full Story
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition
Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.Full Story
Future Still Uncertain for Culpeper's Historic State Theater
The future of Culpeper's State Theater remains very uncertain. What was once a home for the arts is now virtually abandoned.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Makes Rulings in 3 Cases Connected to Kessler
A Charlottesville judge handed down rulings in three cases connected to the man who organized the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Fluvanna County Couple Takes in At-Risk Aging Dogs
A couple in Fluvanna County might have everyone beat for the ultimate dog lovers. They live with 22 dogs, and have dedicated their lives to taking care of aging dogs that have no place to go.Full Story
City Council Candidates Participate in Forum, Discuss School Expansion
With just two weeks until Election Day, the candidates for City Council are making their final pitches to the public. On Monday, October 23, a candidate forum held at Greenbrier Elementary gave candidates a chance to make their cases.Full Story
Susan G. Komen Awards Grant to UVA for Breast Cancer Research
Susan G. Komen has awarded the University of Virginia $450,000 for breast cancer research. The grant will allow researchers to harness bacteria in the gut that could help fight against cancer.Full Story
