A King's Tale: Monticello High School Student Authors Play with Timely Theme

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Several rallies that happened this summer in Charlottesville are now a part of Monticello High School's latest theatre production. It's a fictional story, set in the city, with a timely theme. "A King's Tale" follows family and friends reacting to a fictional officer-related shooting of a black student. The play was written by a Monticello High School senior Josh Saint Hill and takes place in Charlottesville. .