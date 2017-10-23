A King's Tale: Monticello High School Student Authors Play with Timely Theme
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
UVa Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
The Virginia men's basketball team held its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday.Full Story
Fluvanna County Couple Takes in At-Risk Aging Dogs
Fluvanna County Couple Takes in At-Risk Aging Dogs
A couple in Fluvanna County might have everyone beat for the ultimate dog lovers. They live with 22 dogs, and have dedicated their lives to taking care of aging dogs that have no place to go.Full Story
A couple in Fluvanna County might have everyone beat for the ultimate dog lovers. They live with 22 dogs, and have dedicated their lives to taking care of aging dogs that have no place to go.Full Story
PA Militia Files into Emancipation Park to Protect Free Speech
PA Militia Files into Emancipation Park to Protect Free Speech
On Saturday, October 21, a group of militiamen filed into Emancipation Park to address the community about its role in the August 12 rally.Full Story
On Saturday, October 21, a group of militiamen filed into Emancipation Park to address the community about its role in the August 12 rally.Full Story
Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition
Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition
Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.Full Story
Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.Full Story
UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training
UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training
University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.Full Story
University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.Full Story
A Cappella Group Performs at Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for PACEM
A Cappella Group Performs at Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for PACEM
On Sunday, October 22, a Charlottesville women's a cappella group sang to raise money for homelessness. It's all for the nonprofit housing group, People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry.Full Story
On Sunday, October 22, a Charlottesville women's a cappella group sang to raise money for homelessness. It's all for the nonprofit housing group, People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 10-23-2017
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 10-23-2017
Northam Makes Stop in Charlottesville as Gubernatorial Race Tightens
Northam Makes Stop in Charlottesville as Gubernatorial Race Tightens
We're just two weeks away from the closely watched gubernatorial election in Virginia, which is on Tuesday, November 7. On Sunday, October 22, Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam made a stop in Charlottesville.Full Story
We're just two weeks away from the closely watched gubernatorial election in Virginia, which is on Tuesday, November 7. On Sunday, October 22, Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam made a stop in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.Full Story
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.Full Story
Doctor Dances Away The Fear
Doctor Dances Away The Fear