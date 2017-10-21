PA Militia Files into Emancipation Park to Protect Free Speech
PA Militia Files into Emancipation Park to Protect Free Speech
On Saturday, October 21, a group of militiamen filed into Emancipation Park to address the community about its role in the August 12 rally.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Virginia Groups Compete in Annual Cavalcade Marching Band Competition
Fifteen bands battled one another on the Charlottesville High School football field on Saturday, October 21, to showcase their musical talents and bring home a first place title.Full Story
#1 JMU Crushes William & Mary 46-14 for 19th Consecutive Victory
The #1 JMU football team forced six turnovers, and the Dukes beat William & Mary 46-14 for their 19th victory in a row.Full Story
UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training
University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.Full Story
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school highlights.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Paramount Theater Screens 12 Short Films Created in 72 Hours
Twelve ambitious filmmaking teams were given the task of creating a film in 72 hours, and on Saturday, October 21, the Charlottesville community got to see the finished projects at the Paramount Theater.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
