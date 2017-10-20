Charlottesville Task Force May Change to Community Grant Program
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school highlights.Full Story
UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training
University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.Full Story
Local Food Hub Hosts Community Food Awards
The annual event invites farmers, businesses, and community members passionate about promoting local food and healthy eating.Full Story
Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes
A judge is denying bond for Cathy Rothgeb, a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.Full Story
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.Full Story
Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church to Host Annual Women's Health Celebration
Women from all across central Virginia will meet in Charlottesville Saturday, October 21, to learn how to manage their health.Full Story
Virginia Reggae Band Gearing Up to Play Charlottesville Benefit Show
A native Virginia reggae band will play a show benefiting Charlottesville this weekend.Full Story
Board of Architectural Review Approves Updated Plans for Quirk Hotel
Developers are finalizing plans for a new hotel along Charlottesville’s West Main Street. The Board of Architectural Review is supporting updated plans for the Quirk Hotel.Full Story
UVa Men's Soccer Loses to Radford for First Time Ever
UVa men's soccer loses to Radford 1-0.Full Story
Hundreds of Students Pack Exhibit Hall for 'Worlds of Work' Event
Seventh graders from across the Shenandoah Valley are learning the vast array of potential careers.Full Story
