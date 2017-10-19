Local Food Hub Hosts Community Food Awards
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.
Phase 3 of South River Greenway in Waynesboro Funded
In Waynesboro, Phase 3 of the South River Greenway is fully funded.
Charlottesville's Mike Brown is Transitioning to Coaching at Delaware
Former Monticello HS star Mike Brown is now coaching football in college and recruiting players in Central Virginia.
UVa Men's Soccer Loses to Radford for First Time Ever
UVa men's soccer loses to Radford 1-0.
Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in Charlottesville. West2nd Residential and Commercial Development hopes to break ground summer 2018.
Department of Juvenile Justice Implements New Family Therapy Program
Families are the focus of a new program in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley aimed at preventing incarceration of children and teens in trouble with the law.
Students in Central Virginia Take Part in Worldwide Earthquake Drill
The annual "Great Shakeout" drill took place October 19 at 10:19 at school across the world, including Central Virginia.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.
Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes
A judge is denying bond for Cathy Rothgeb, a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.
