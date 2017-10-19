Perdue Provides Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with $25K Matching Grant
Most Popular Videos
UVA Nursing Students Guide Louisa Co. Middle School Students, Parents in First Aid Training
University of Virginia nursing students headed over to Louisa County Middle School to teach students and their parents basic first aid skills.
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school highlights.
Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes
A judge is denying bond for Cathy Rothgeb, a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.
Board of Architectural Review Approves Updated Plans for Quirk Hotel
Developers are finalizing plans for a new hotel along Charlottesville’s West Main Street. The Board of Architectural Review is supporting updated plans for the Quirk Hotel.
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.
Local Food Hub Hosts Community Food Awards
The annual event invites farmers, businesses, and community members passionate about promoting local food and healthy eating.
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
University of Virginia Hosts Symposium, Events to Educate on Slavery
The University of Virginia is hosting a series of events including a symposium to have an open discussion on slaves’ impact on the university.
Bryan Silva Jailhouse Interview: "Free Me!"
Bryan Silva is the man who surrendered to Charlottesville police following a multiple-hour standoff Sunday. In a bizarre jailhouse interview, Silva says his weekend ordeal was just a big misunderstanding.
Public Demands Changes to Deter White Nationalist Groups at City Council Meeting
The people of Charlottesville are begging City Council for change at the meeting on Monday, October 16. Changes include everything from laws to permits to prevent white nationalist groups like the ones present at the Unite the Right rally from coming back.
