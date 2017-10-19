Libertarian Candidate for Governor Campaigns in Charlottesville
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
UVA Students, Others Spend Night in Slave Sites as Part of 'Slave Dwelling Experience'
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.Full Story
The University of Virginia is shining a light on slavery through a unique experience that involves sleeping in slave sites.Full Story
Charlottesville's Mike Brown is Transitioning to Coaching at Delaware
Charlottesville's Mike Brown is Transitioning to Coaching at Delaware
Former Monticello HS star Mike Brown is now coaching football in college and recruiting players in Central Virginia.Full Story
Former Monticello HS star Mike Brown is now coaching football in college and recruiting players in Central Virginia.Full Story
Phase 3 of South River Greenway in Waynesboro Funded
Phase 3 of South River Greenway in Waynesboro Funded
In Waynesboro, Phase 3 of the South River Greenway is fully funded.Full Story
In Waynesboro, Phase 3 of the South River Greenway is fully funded.Full Story
UVa Men's Soccer Loses to Radford for First Time Ever
UVa Men's Soccer Loses to Radford for First Time Ever
UVa men's soccer loses to Radford 1-0.Full Story
UVa men's soccer loses to Radford 1-0.Full Story
Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in Charlottesville. West2nd Residential and Commercial Development hopes to break ground summer 2018.Full Story
Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in Charlottesville. West2nd Residential and Commercial Development hopes to break ground summer 2018.Full Story
Department of Juvenile Justice Implements New Family Therapy Program
Department of Juvenile Justice Implements New Family Therapy Program
Families are the focus of a new program in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley aimed at preventing incarceration of children and teens in trouble with the law.Full Story
Families are the focus of a new program in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley aimed at preventing incarceration of children and teens in trouble with the law.Full Story
Students in Central Virginia Take Part in Worldwide Earthquake Drill
Students in Central Virginia Take Part in Worldwide Earthquake Drill
The annual "Great Shakeout" drill took place October 19 at 10:19 at school across the world, including Central Virginia.Full Story
The annual "Great Shakeout" drill took place October 19 at 10:19 at school across the world, including Central Virginia.Full Story
Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.Full Story
A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes
Orange County Judge Denies Bail for Former Coach Charged with Sex Crimes
A judge is denying bond for Cathy Rothgeb, a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.Full Story
A judge is denying bond for Cathy Rothgeb, a former Orange County High School softball coach accused of dozens of sex-related crimes involving children.Full Story