Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville's Mike Brown is Transitioning to Coaching at Delaware
Charlottesville's Mike Brown is Transitioning to Coaching at Delaware
Former Monticello HS star Mike Brown is now coaching football in college and recruiting players in Central Virginia.Full Story
Former Monticello HS star Mike Brown is now coaching football in college and recruiting players in Central Virginia.Full Story
Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in Charlottesville. West2nd Residential and Commercial Development hopes to break ground summer 2018.Full Story
Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in Charlottesville. West2nd Residential and Commercial Development hopes to break ground summer 2018.Full Story
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
UVa's Tony Bennett Talks about FBI Investigation in College Basketball
UVa's Tony Bennett Talks about FBI Investigation in College Basketball
Tony Bennett talks about the FBI investigation into college basketball.Full Story
Tony Bennett talks about the FBI investigation into college basketball.Full Story
Experts Gather at UVA to Discuss Opioid Crisis in Virginia
Experts Gather at UVA to Discuss Opioid Crisis in Virginia
The University of Virginia is trying to help experts get a handle on the opioid crisis sweeping the commonwealth.Full Story
The University of Virginia is trying to help experts get a handle on the opioid crisis sweeping the commonwealth.Full Story
Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
Virginia Certification Program at BRCC Has New Name
A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.Full Story
A state program that's helping Virginians pay for high demand certifications has a new name.Full Story
Raw Footage: Earthquake Video from Louisa County High School Security Cameras
Raw Footage: Earthquake Video from Louisa County High School Security Cameras