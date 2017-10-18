Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports highlights.Full Story
UVa Men's Soccer Loses to Radford for First Time Ever
UVa men's soccer loses to Radford 1-0.Full Story
Albemarle County Planners Trying to Create Less Traffic on Hydraulic, Route 29
Albemarle County is working on making the Route 29 area a more pedestrian-friendly place with less traffic.Full Story
UVa's Tony Bennett Talks about FBI Investigation in College Basketball
Tony Bennett talks about the FBI investigation into college basketball.Full Story
Hundreds of Students Pack Exhibit Hall for 'Worlds of Work' Event
Seventh graders from across the Shenandoah Valley are learning the vast array of potential careers.Full Story
Undefeated JMU Plays at William & Mary Saturday
JMU has won 18 straight games.Full Story
Virginia Trustees in DuPont Settlement Review Applications to Divvy Funds
State trustees are in the process of reviewing applications for funds associated with the $42 million settlement over DuPont’s mercury contamination of the South River in Waynesboro.Full Story
Public Demands Changes to Deter White Nationalist Groups at City Council Meeting
The people of Charlottesville are begging City Council for change at the meeting on Monday, October 16. Changes include everything from laws to permits to prevent white nationalist groups like the ones present at the Unite the Right rally from coming back.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech
Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents. On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.Full Story
