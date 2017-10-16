Business Owners Discuss Impact of Rally on Sales
ESPN's College GameDay at JMU
ESPN's College GameDay was at JMU.Full Story
National Coalition of 100 Black Women Initiates Charlottesville Chapter
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women has officially initiated a Charlottesville chapter. The group gathered on Saturday, October 14, with other members from around the country to welcome the nonprofit into the community.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Waynesboro Fire Department Instructs Community on Fire Safety
The Waynesboro Fire Department closed out National Fire Prevention Week with an event to engage community members of all ages and teach the importance of fire safety.Full Story
Waynesboro Hosts Fall Foliage Art Show
The 46th annual Fall Foliage Art Show brought 150 artists out to downtown Waynesboro on Sunday, October 15.Full Story
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
#1 Dukes Dominant Defense a Trend from National Title Run
The JMU defense is allowing just 12 points per game over its last twelve contests, dating back to last season.Full Story
Young Women Leaders Program Hosts Food Drive
A young women's leadership group hosted its annual food drive outside Albemarle County grocery stores on Sunday, October 15.Full Story
Louisa County High School Remembers Kyle Anderson with Annual 5K
On Saturday, October 21, the Louisa County High School yearbook staff is hosting its second annual 5K in remembrance of Kyle Anderson. Anderson found out he had leukemia as he headed into his second year at Virginia Tech.Full Story
Postgame Reaction from UVA's win over UNC
UVa football improves to 2-0 in the ACC for the first time in 8 years.Full Story
