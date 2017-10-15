Voter Registration for Gubernatorial Race Ends October 16
ESPN's College GameDay at JMU
ESPN's College GameDay was at JMU.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
National Coalition of 100 Black Women Initiates Charlottesville Chapter
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women has officially initiated a Charlottesville chapter. The group gathered on Saturday, October 14, with other members from around the country to welcome the nonprofit into the community.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Islamic Society of Central Virginia Aims to Educate Community on Islam
The Islamic Society of Central Virginia is working to strengthen its ties with the Charlottesville community in the aftermath of this summer's Ku Klux Klan and Unite the Right rallies.Full Story
Postgame Reaction from UVA's win over UNC
UVa football improves to 2-0 in the ACC for the first time in 8 years.Full Story
Central Virginians React to Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approval
People who've been fighting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline for years are reacting to the decision by federal regulators to approve the project. That approval came late Friday, October 13.Full Story
#1 Dukes Dominant Defense a Trend from National Title Run
The JMU defense is allowing just 12 points per game over its last twelve contests, dating back to last season.Full Story
Web Extra: Video of Martese Johnson's Arrest Outside Trinity Irish Pub
Samantha Brunelle Hosting 'Hoops For Houston' Basketball Clinic
William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle is doing her part to help people whose lives were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.Full Story
