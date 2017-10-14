National Coalition of 100 Black Women Initiates Charlottesville Chapter
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school sports scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Students Create Outdoor Classroom
Elementary school students in Albemarle County are finding the perfect mix of work and play in their new outdoor classroom.Full Story
ESPN's College GameDay at JMU
ESPN's College GameDay was at JMU.Full Story
Louisa County High School Remembers Kyle Anderson with Annual 5K
On Saturday, October 21, the Louisa County High School yearbook staff is hosting its second annual 5K in remembrance of Kyle Anderson. Anderson found out he had leukemia as he headed into his second year at Virginia Tech.Full Story
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
Blue Ridge Football Beats Randolph-Macon 47-0
Blue Ridge improves to 5-1.Full Story
Louisa-Monticello Showdown Happens Friday
Louisa battles Monticello Friday. Both teams are undefeated.Full Story
UVA to Open New Heart and Vascular Center
University of Virginia Medical Center is expanding its vascular center and moving into a new facility, they expect it to open Monday, October 16.Full Story
Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.Full Story
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
