Fundraiser to Help Fight Childhood Cancer Being Held at Charlottesville Park
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Louisa-Monticello Showdown Happens Friday
Louisa-Monticello Showdown Happens Friday
Louisa battles Monticello Friday. Both teams are undefeated.Full Story
Louisa battles Monticello Friday. Both teams are undefeated.Full Story
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's High School Highlights
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Candidates Square off in Debate Before Election Day
Charlottesville City Council Candidates Square off in Debate Before Election Day
The candidates for Charlottesville City Council have participated in forums over the last few months, but Thursday night they came together to debate.Full Story
The candidates for Charlottesville City Council have participated in forums over the last few months, but Thursday night they came together to debate.Full Story
UVA Baseball wins Exhibition 9-0 over Ontario Blue Jays
UVA Baseball wins Exhibition 9-0 over Ontario Blue Jays
UVa baseball beats Ontario 9-0 in an exhibition.Full Story
UVa baseball beats Ontario 9-0 in an exhibition.Full Story
Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12
Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.Full Story
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.Full Story
UVa Commitment Lizzy Shim Leading Covenant Field Hockey Team
UVa Commitment Lizzy Shim Leading Covenant Field Hockey Team
UVa field hockey commitment Lizzy Shim has made a big impact on the field hockey program at The Covenant School.Full Story
UVa field hockey commitment Lizzy Shim has made a big impact on the field hockey program at The Covenant School.Full Story
Augusta Health Showcases New Automated CPR Device
Augusta Health Showcases New Automated CPR Device
Augusta Health in Fishersville has a new life-saving machine.Full Story
Augusta Health in Fishersville has a new life-saving machine.Full Story
9Round Fitness Hosts Kickboxing Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research
9Round Fitness Hosts Kickboxing Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research
A Charlottesville kickboxing gym is combining exercising with giving back.Full Story
A Charlottesville kickboxing gym is combining exercising with giving back.Full Story
CASPCA at Maximum Capacity with Cats and Kittens
CASPCA at Maximum Capacity with Cats and Kittens
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is currently at maximum capacity with 173 cats and kittens. They are offering adoption fees at $25.Full Story
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is currently at maximum capacity with 173 cats and kittens. They are offering adoption fees at $25.Full Story