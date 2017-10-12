City Gets Update on Friendship Court Redevelopment Process
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.Full Story
The University of Virginia has plans to renovate Brandon Avenue and is seeking its ownership.Full Story
A nonpartisan community group that came together in the lead-up to the "unite the right" rally is demanding Charlottesville city council reverse its renaming of Lee Park.Full Story
Protesters ended a Charlottesville Planning Commission meeting after chanting and disrupting the room.Full Story
UVa field hockey commitment Lizzy Shim has made a big impact on the field hockey program at The Covenant School.Full Story
Monticello and Louisa battle Friday night at 7:30pm.Full Story
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.Full Story
UVa baseball beats Ontario 9-0 in an exhibition.Full Story
UVa junior linebacker Chris Peace is fifth on the team in total tackles (25), and also second behind Micah Kiser in sacks (3.0) and tackles for a loss (4.0).Full Story
A group of University of Virginia students did their part to stop the spread of domestic violence on October 11.Full Story
