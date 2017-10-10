Musical Playground Available to Play at Pen Park
Most Popular Videos
Louisa County High School Dedicating Football Field to Mark Fischer
The ceremony where Fischer will be presented with a resolution dedicating the field as "Mark L. Fischer Field" begins at 7:10 p.m. on Louisa County's football field.
Staunton City Schools Has Plan to Address Diversity, Inclusiveness Concerns
Staunton garnered some negative attention for diversity challenges within the school system, but school leaders say they have a plan to address the issues.
White Nationalists Gather at Emancipation Park
At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, a group of white nationalists gathered in Emancipation Park carrying Tiki torches.
UVA Doctor Presents Research to NAACP to Discuss Racial Disparities in Medical Treatment
A University of Virginia School of Medicine clinician is trying to erase racial disparities when it comes to the way people are treated in hospitals.
Ralph Northam, Ed Gillespie Square off in Final Debate Before Election
Candidates took the stage in Bristol Monday night, for the last of three televised debates in the race for Virginia governor.
City Council Discusses How to Prevent Future White Nationalist Rallies
The City of Charlottesville is looking to take action after another torchlit rally was held downtown on Saturday, October 7. City Council is creating an internal task force to prevent future similar demonstrations from being held in Charlottesville.
UVA Hosts 10th Teen Culture Conference
This all-day conference brought together experts in health education, addressing some deep subjects. This is the first year it was sold out.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
JMU & Villanova Set to Battle in College GameDay Showdown
Charlottesville's Parking Meter Program Earns Roughly $18K During First Month
Charlottesville's parking meter program earned roughly $18,000 during its first month. However, the program is getting mixed reviews from businesses and workers around the Downtown Mall.
